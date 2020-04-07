R.I.P., John Prine: Country Artists Remember the Folk Icon

John Prine died Tuesday (April 7), after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Within minutes of the news of his death breaking, artists and fans alike flocked to social media to mourn the loss of the folk legend, who was 73.

"No. It's just too much to lose John. I just. I can't," writes Ashley McBryde. In a second tweet, she adds, "My love is with the Prine family. We all mourn now. This is devastating. Absolutely devastating. A loss we can’t comprehend."

Prine, who came up in the Chicago folk scene and was discovered by Kris Kristofferson, is known for songs including "Sam Stone," "Paradise" and "Hello in There." His songs have been covered by everyone from Miranda Lambert ("That's the Way That the World Goes Round") to Bonnie Raitt ("Angel From Montgomery"), and he is a 2020 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

Prine contracted the coronavirus in late March; his wife, Fiona, also battled, and recovered from, the disease. The artist, however, was hospitalized and, as of April 2, was in the ICU fighting both the virus and pneumonia in both of his lungs.