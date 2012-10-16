Josh Turner vs. Kacey Musgraves – The Showdown

Country artists with new singles are glad to see High Valley's new song 'Love You for a Long Time' retired. The trio's fans scored a huge come-from-behind win yesterday and last night on Taste of Country Nights radio, knocking the latest cut from Chris Young's 'Neon' album out with a flurry of online and telephone votes.

Two new songs will square off today. Josh Turner's second single from 'Punching Bag' is called 'Find Me a Baby.' The love story becomes a family affair toward the end, with his three boys joining in on the chorus. Kacey Musgraves's single 'Merry Go Round' is every bit as painful as Turner's hit is cheerful. Both are wonderful new tracks, but they're sure to draw very different fans. Of course only one can move on to Wednesday's Showdown.

Listen to clips of both Turner's and Musgraves's songs and vote for your favorite here.

Showdown Rules: The song with the most votes wins, and the winner goes on to face a new challenger in the next Showdown. Vote as much as once per hour online, and as much as you want by calling (888) 678-9995. If a song wins five days in a row, it will be retired into the Taste of Country Showdown Hall of Fame to allow for new songs to compete. Some songs will be considered for a second Showdown if voter turnout is healthy in a losing effort.