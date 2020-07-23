Justin Bieber and Wife Hang Out in Billings, Social Media Explodes
A couple of custom tour buses were spotted driving on 27th Street into Downtown Billings around 5:30pm on Thursday evening (7/23), but it wasn't until pictures started showing up on social media did everyone realize who had been enjoying the Magic City.
Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, daughter of Stephen Baldwin, apparently have been in Montana for most of Thursday. The first clue that Bieber was near our part of the country began with a post on his Instagram around 4pm today that showed horses on a ranch, with three cabins in the background on a mountain side.
A good way for me to find peace is to connect with nature. The earths beauty can remind of gods goodness. A lot of times we find ourselves holding onto the negative things in our lives. Watching animals graze, clouds pass, or simply putting your feet in the grass can take you away from your anxious thoughts and get you in touch with gods beauty.. the pain you and I all face does not come from god. A lot of us blame god for our current situations. God is not responsible for our pain in fact he is the opposite. He is our HOPE. HE IS LOVE! HE MADE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE SO THAT WE MAY BE SET FREE! DIED ON THE CROSS! THANK YOU JESUS!
Justin Bieber's next Instagram photo that was posted around 8:30pm local time would leave no doubt where he and Hailey were stopped. It's being taken from in front of the Yesteryears Antique Mall on North 29th Street, looking down 1st Avenue North in downtown Billings.
Here's what Google Maps shows from that same location in Downtown Billings.
It wasn't very long after that picture on the Justin Bieber Instagram that social media started to blow up with sightings, and some ready to hunt him down.
While spending time in Montana, and reportedly making a stop for Ice Cream at Big Dipper in Downtown Billings, Justin Bieber also announced the dates for his 2021 Tour. None of which are in Montana.
New world tour dates for 2021. Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe. Presented by @tmobile