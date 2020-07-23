Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A couple of custom tour buses were spotted driving on 27th Street into Downtown Billings around 5:30pm on Thursday evening (7/23), but it wasn't until pictures started showing up on social media did everyone realize who had been enjoying the Magic City.

Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, daughter of Stephen Baldwin, apparently have been in Montana for most of Thursday. The first clue that Bieber was near our part of the country began with a post on his Instagram around 4pm today that showed horses on a ranch, with three cabins in the background on a mountain side.

Justin Bieber's next Instagram photo that was posted around 8:30pm local time would leave no doubt where he and Hailey were stopped. It's being taken from in front of the Yesteryears Antique Mall on North 29th Street, looking down 1st Avenue North in downtown Billings.

Here's what Google Maps shows from that same location in Downtown Billings.

Credit: Google

It wasn't very long after that picture on the Justin Bieber Instagram that social media started to blow up with sightings, and some ready to hunt him down.







While spending time in Montana, and reportedly making a stop for Ice Cream at Big Dipper in Downtown Billings, Justin Bieber also announced the dates for his 2021 Tour. None of which are in Montana.

