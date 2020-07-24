Try Not to Yell at Each Other: Friday Fragments

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I had a talk with Paul about rappers this week. There isn't one going by "Oh Nelly!" But there probably should be.

Apparently, a bacon bikini is a thing.

I changed my Facebook color to black this week so I could relearn how to find anything that I'm looking for.

We played a new game on the air this week that was pretty fun called, "Every Answer Is A George Strait Song" We'll play that again soon.

Tourism in Montana must be rolling again because the parking lot of our hotel is extremely full. Not sure if Justin Bieber stayed at this one or not while he was in town this week. I wonder why I never see famous people.

This week I saw some hatred in public places over the whole "Masks are great/masks are useless" argument. Zero of the many people that were yelling were doctors or nurses. But both sides are positive that THEY are right. If you didn't hear Paul read the article about masks, you can read it here.

I also heard one story that the mask mandate could be as long as two years in Montana. If that turns out to be true, I think that you'll see a lot of restaurant workers find a new way to make their living.

There will be racing both Friday and Saturday at Big Sky Speedway. The Sprints, b mods, a mods and street stocks are all running. And it's something to get you out of the house.

The first corn on the cob for sale has been spotted. If you've got some to sell, let me know and I'll give you a plug on the air. Because, well, CORN!

I am not participating in any fantasy football leagues this year. It's something that I've played in for more than 30 years. I don't support what the NFL is doing and I won't be any part of it. I also realize that won't affect them in any way, shape, or form; it makes me feel good about myself.

Have a great weekend. Try not to yell at each other. See you Monday morning at 5 a.m.