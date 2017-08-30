Justin Moore Announces 40+ Date Hell on a Highway Tour
Justin Moore has announced the cities and dates for his Hell on a Highway Tour, which will take him to more than 40 U.S. cities through April of 2018.
The Hell on a Highway Tour is set to launch Oct. 13, 2017, in Monroe, La., and runs through April 28, 2018 before wrapping up in Knoxville, Tenn. Newcomer Dylan Scott, who recently scored a No. 1 hit with "My Girl," is set to open for Moore.
The Arkansas native is known for his high-energy live performances, and he's been busy on the road quite a bit of 2017, recently finishing up the joint American Made Tour with Lee Brice.
Moore recently scored his own most recent No. 1 hit with "Somebody Else Will." The second single from his fourth studio album, Kinda Don't Care, followed the album's first single, "You Look Like I Need a Drink," to the No. 1 spot. The album's third single, title song "Kinda Don't Care," is set to impact country radio on Sept. 18.
When he's not entertaining country fans from coast to coast, Moore lives in his tiny Arkansas home town with his wife Kate and four kids. The family recently welcomed a boy, Thomas South Moore, to the mix after Moore and his wife already had three girls, and he tells Taste of Country that although touring is important to him, he also wants to balance that work ethic against his family time.
"I make this very clear: This is my job and my career, but it’s not my most important job," he says. "My most important job is being Dad ... and that’s also my favorite job, even though this one’s pretty cool."
Ticket information for Justin Moore's Hell on a Highway Tour has not yet been announced.
Justin Moore's Hell on a Highway Tour Dates:
Oct. 13 — Monroe, La. @ Monroe Civic Center
Oct. 15 — New Orleans, La. @ UNO Lakefront Arena
Oct. 19 — Baltimore, Md. @ The Modell Lyric
Oct. 20 — Richmond, Va. @ Altria Theater
Oct. 27 — Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC Concert Hall
Nov. 4 — Moline, Ill. — iWireless Center
Nov. 9 — Muncie, Ind. @ Emens Auditorium, Ball State University
Nov. 10 — Muskegon, Mich. @ L.C. Walker Arena
Nov. 11 — Merrillville, Ind. @ Star Plaza Theatre
Nov. 16 — Salem, Va. @ Salem Civic Center
Nov. 17 — Athens, Ga. @ Akins Arena at The Classic Center
Jan. 18 — Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Santa Ana Star Center
Jan. 19 — Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Prescott Valley Event Center
Jan. 20 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center
Jan. 21 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
Jan. 23 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Arena
Jan 25 — San Jose, Calif. @ City National Civic
Jan. 26 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Microsoft Theater
Jan. 27 — Ontario, Calif. @ Citizens Business Bank Arena
Feb. 1 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Feb. 2 — Salisbury, Md. @ Wicomico Civic Center
Feb. 3 — Newark, Del. @ Bob Carpenter Center, University of Delaware
Feb. 9 — Norfolk, Va. @ Ted Constant Convocation Center
Feb. 10 — Spartanburg, S.C. @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
Feb. 15 — Rockford, Ill. @ BMO Harris Bank Center
Feb. 16 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County Memorial Coliseum
Feb. 17 — Ypsilanti, Mich. @ EMU Convocation Center
Feb. 23 — Trenton, N.J. @ Sun National Bank Center
Feb. 24 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena
Mar. 1 — Estero, Fla. @ Germaine Arena
Mar. 3 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Mar. 8 — Broomfield, Colo. @ 1st Bank Arena
Mar. 9 — Kearney, Neb. @ Viaero Event Center
Mar. 10 — Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Event Center
Mar. 15 — Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena
Mar. 16 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Brady Theatre
Mar. 23 — Shreveport, La. @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
Mar. 24 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Pensacola Bay Center
Mar. 29 — Kingston, R.I. @ The Ryan Center
Mar. 30 — Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena
Mar. 31 — Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center
April 19 — St. Joseph, Mo. @ St. Joseph Civic Center
April 20 — Cedar Falls, Iowa @ McLeod Center
April 21 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center
April 26 — Troy, Ohio @ Hobart Arena
April 27 — Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre
April 28 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
