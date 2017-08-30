Justin Moore has announced the cities and dates for his Hell on a Highway Tour, which will take him to more than 40 U.S. cities through April of 2018.

The Hell on a Highway Tour is set to launch Oct. 13, 2017, in Monroe, La., and runs through April 28, 2018 before wrapping up in Knoxville, Tenn. Newcomer Dylan Scott, who recently scored a No. 1 hit with "My Girl," is set to open for Moore.

The Arkansas native is known for his high-energy live performances, and he's been busy on the road quite a bit of 2017, recently finishing up the joint American Made Tour with Lee Brice.

Country Music Tours Hitting the Road in 2017

Moore recently scored his own most recent No. 1 hit with "Somebody Else Will." The second single from his fourth studio album, Kinda Don't Care, followed the album's first single, "You Look Like I Need a Drink," to the No. 1 spot. The album's third single, title song "Kinda Don't Care," is set to impact country radio on Sept. 18.

When he's not entertaining country fans from coast to coast, Moore lives in his tiny Arkansas home town with his wife Kate and four kids. The family recently welcomed a boy, Thomas South Moore, to the mix after Moore and his wife already had three girls, and he tells Taste of Country that although touring is important to him, he also wants to balance that work ethic against his family time.

"I make this very clear: This is my job and my career, but it’s not my most important job," he says. "My most important job is being Dad ... and that’s also my favorite job, even though this one’s pretty cool."

Ticket information for Justin Moore's Hell on a Highway Tour has not yet been announced.

Justin Moore's Hell on a Highway Tour Dates:

Oct. 13 — Monroe, La. @ Monroe Civic Center

Oct. 15 — New Orleans, La. @ UNO Lakefront Arena

Oct. 19 — Baltimore, Md. @ The Modell Lyric

Oct. 20 — Richmond, Va. @ Altria Theater

Oct. 27 — Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC Concert Hall

Nov. 4 — Moline, Ill. — iWireless Center

Nov. 9 — Muncie, Ind. @ Emens Auditorium, Ball State University

Nov. 10 — Muskegon, Mich. @ L.C. Walker Arena

Nov. 11 — Merrillville, Ind. @ Star Plaza Theatre

Nov. 16 — Salem, Va. @ Salem Civic Center

Nov. 17 — Athens, Ga. @ Akins Arena at The Classic Center

Jan. 18 — Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Santa Ana Star Center

Jan. 19 — Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Prescott Valley Event Center

Jan. 20 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Jan. 21 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Jan. 23 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Arena

Jan 25 — San Jose, Calif. @ City National Civic

Jan. 26 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Microsoft Theater

Jan. 27 — Ontario, Calif. @ Citizens Business Bank Arena

Feb. 1 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Feb. 2 — Salisbury, Md. @ Wicomico Civic Center

Feb. 3 — Newark, Del. @ Bob Carpenter Center, University of Delaware

Feb. 9 — Norfolk, Va. @ Ted Constant Convocation Center

Feb. 10 — Spartanburg, S.C. @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Feb. 15 — Rockford, Ill. @ BMO Harris Bank Center

Feb. 16 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County Memorial Coliseum

Feb. 17 — Ypsilanti, Mich. @ EMU Convocation Center

Feb. 23 — Trenton, N.J. @ Sun National Bank Center

Feb. 24 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena

Mar. 1 — Estero, Fla. @ Germaine Arena

Mar. 3 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Mar. 8 — Broomfield, Colo. @ 1st Bank Arena

Mar. 9 — Kearney, Neb. @ Viaero Event Center

Mar. 10 — Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Event Center

Mar. 15 — Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena

Mar. 16 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Brady Theatre

Mar. 23 — Shreveport, La. @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

Mar. 24 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Pensacola Bay Center

Mar. 29 — Kingston, R.I. @ The Ryan Center

Mar. 30 — Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

Mar. 31 — Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center

April 19 — St. Joseph, Mo. @ St. Joseph Civic Center

April 20 — Cedar Falls, Iowa @ McLeod Center

April 21 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

April 26 — Troy, Ohio @ Hobart Arena

April 27 — Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

April 28 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

