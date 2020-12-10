Kacey Musgraves lends her voice to a remixed version of Australian artist Troye Sivan's song "Easy," also featuring Mark Ronson, and an accompanying music video puts them in her 'hood.

The newly-released clip finds the country star and Sivan, playing a pair of runaways, gallivanting through East Nashville.

Those familiar with Music City will recognize a number of the music video's filming locations: among others, American Legion Post 82 — famous for its Honky-Tonk Tuesdays — and Jenna's Toy Box, an adult store on Dickerson Pike. Though it's hard to pinpoint, the shots of the pair cruising around were presumably shot in nearby locations, too. Bardia Zeinali directed the video.

"Easy" was originally released in July, and comes from Sivan's fifth EP, In a Dream. Reportedly written about Sivan's breakup with Jacob Bixenman, a model and photographer, the song is a Top 5 chart hit in Hungary, and a No. 11 single in New Zealand. Its ARIA Award-nominated music video is Part 1 of a two-part story finished out in the clip featuring Musgraves.

Musgraves most recently released a new album, the critically acclaimed, Grammy Album of the Year-winning Golden Hour, in 2018. She toured in support of the project throughout 2019 and, in April of 2020, released a remixed, "Earth Day Version" of her song "Oh, What a World."