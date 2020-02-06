Kane Brown will show off a different talent aside from his musical skills in the upcoming 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Brown joins a roster of famous faces from across film, television, music and sports for the game, which will air live exclusively on ESPN beginning at 7PM ET on Feb. 14.

Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon from ESPN will serve as celebrity coaches for the two teams, with Brown slated to play on Wilbon's team along with team captain Common, Bad Bunny, Jon Batiste, Alex Moffat, Jose Andres and more. Team captain Chance the Rapper, Taylor Bennett, LaRoyce Hawkins, Katelyn Ohashi and others will face off against them under Smith's guidance.

The event is set to take place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. According to a press release, Grey's Anatomy actor Jesse Williams will serve as Wilbon’s assistant coach, and television personality and chef Guy Fieri will serve as assistant coach to Smith. Wilbon’s team will be designated as the home team for the event, and Smith's team will serve as the away team. Each team will also feature a star from the WNBA, with Chelsea Gray from the Los Angeles Sparks playing alongside Brown on Wilbon's team, while A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces will take the court for Smith.

12 Professional Athletes Who've Gone Country

Brown has a lot going on outside of his upcoming side gig. He and his wife, Katelyn, welcomed their first child, daughter Kingsley Rose, in October of 2019. Brown has released a song titled "For My Daughter" in honor of his baby girl, in which he vows to be there for her in the way his own father was not for him growing up.

The "Homesick" singer recently kicked off his Worldwide Beautiful Tour with a run of dates in Europe that began on Feb. 2 in Dublin, Ireland. The North American leg of the tour is set to launch on Feb. 29 in Atlantic City, N.J., and continue through May 9. Brown is planning to bring his wife and daughter out on the road for some of the upcoming dates.

Team Michael Wilbon (Home):

Captain: Common (rapper, recording artist)

Bad Bunny (recording artist)

Hannibal Buress (actor, comedian)

Kane Brown (4x AMA award winning artist)

Jon Batiste (musician, bandleader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Alex Moffat (actor and comedian, Saturday Night Live)

Chef Jose Andres (Chef & Humanitarian)

Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer)

Jidenna (recording artist)

Chelsea Gray (WNBA)

Quentin Richardson (NBA Legend)

Team Stephen A. Smith (Away):

Captain: Chance The Rapper (rapper, recording artist)

Quavo (rapper, recording artist)

Taylor Bennett (rapper, recording artist)

LaRoyce Hawkins (actor, Chicago PD)

Anthony “Spice” Adams (AKA Cream E. Biggums, actor, comedian, former NFL defensive tackle)

Marc Lasry (co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks)

Ronnie 2K (marketing director at 2K Sports)

Katelyn Ohashi (gymnast)

Lil Rel Howery (actor, comedian)

A’ja Wilson (WNBA)

Darius Miles (NBA Legend)