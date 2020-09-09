Kane Brown Is Heading to Drive-Ins Everywhere

As country artists continue to look for creative ways to safely perform for fans amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kane Brown is the latest star to opt for the drive-in route. Per CMT, the singer is gearing up for a full-band, concert-length performance to take place on September 26, which will air in nearly 300 drive-in theaters in the United States and Canada.

Brown's performance will follow in the footsteps of drive-in shows headlined by Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton (Brooks announced his own one-off, simulcast drive-in concert back in June).

Like Brooks' show, Brown's drive-in concert will aim to give each fan the full live show experience, even if they won't exactly be seeing him live. In addition to the music, he'll offer a variety of behind-the-scenes glimpses and interviews during the event. Tickets will go on sale beginning Thursday (Sept. 10). A full list of participating venues is available here.

It's been awhile since Brown's fans got the chance to see anything even remotely close to a live performance from the superstar, as the remainder of his Worldwide Beautiful Tour was pushed to 2021 in light of the pandemic.

In the meantime, though, he's been busy: The singer shared his new EP, Mixtape Vol. 1, in mid-August. The seven-track project features Brown's single, "Cool Again," as well as his new duet with Swae Lee and Khalid, "Be Like That."

