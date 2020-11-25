Kane Brown appears to get a little emotional talking about the sale of his truck, "Rex." The GMC Denali is still in the driveway as he takes fans to it one more time, but the singer makes it clear it's the end of an era.

The 27-year-old Brown shared the news in his Instagram Stories on Monday (Nov. 23). He walks out the front door and pans past a few vehicles, including his Dodge Hellcat and the other, much bigger truck he owns. There are at least three other vehicles behind those.

"Today, Rex is sold," Brown says. "This is the truck that I wanted to buy when I was in high school. My buddy Austin always drove it. Austin, we're parting ways with our truck, man."

A caption adds that Brown just doesn't drive Rex any longer and wants to see it go to someone who will instead of letting it 'rot' on his driveway.

"It's been real," the "Worship You" singer says. "Love you, Rex."

In October 2017, Brown told Taste of Country all about Rex, a truck that he says made him believe in love at first sight. It was his first big purchase after signing a record deal. Eventually, wife Katelyn Jae started to drive it.

Brown bought the bigger truck — the one that towers above Rex on IG Stories — a few years later, and he described that one in a separate interview with ToC. The Georgia native is a car guy who even went upscale for his "Dad Car," a Tesla.