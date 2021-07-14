Keep Feeding The Hummingbirds – Bitterroot Outdoor Journal

The hummingbirds are already starting to migrate, according to Bob Danley of KLYQ's Bitterroot Outdoor Journal. The feeders are usually crowded with the little guys at dusk, with the usual bird battles for territory going on.

You probably see all three species - Calliope with purplish-red feathers that are long and whisker-like, Black-chin with deep purple/black color flat against the throat, and Rufous with orange-red feathers. Keep the feeders clean. Change the sugar water every couple of days. No coloring needed!

Summertime and Butterflies go together. You can see Northern Blue, Wood Nymph and Pink-edged Sulphur (photos below). The Dragonflies are out and about, too. There are 8 species of Meadowhawk dragonflies in large numbers with Black Meadowhawk and Band-winged Meadowhawk (photos below).

Vegetation out there in nature include the Ocean Spray and Lewis Mock Orange shrubs, while the wildflowers are blooming in the high elevations. Take some time when you visit Lost Trail Pass or Skalkaho Pass, with its great waterfall. In fact, you don't have to travel that far to see the Common Sunflower or the Rocky Mountain Bee-Plant along the main road shoulders here in the Bitterroot Valley.

Bob reminds you to take care in the heat. Take along plenty of water, seek shade where you can find it and don't overdo it. You can often see white a lot by just standing still.

Butterflies of July. (Bob Danley photos)

Dragonflies of the Bitterroot. (Bob Danley Photos)