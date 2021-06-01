Billings Weather Could Have Record Breaking Heat This Week

The National Weather Service is predicting "early season record heat" for Billings and most of Montana this week, as a strong high pressure in the Western U.S. is producing "record breaking heat and elevated fire weather threats," according to the N.W.S.

A 33-year old record could be shattered later this week, with temperatures expected to be close to triple-digits in Yellowstone County on Thursday (6/3) and Friday (6/4), according to current forecasts from the National Weather Service office in Billings.

The record high temperature in Billings on June 3 is 92 degrees, and that was set back in 1988. The current forecast has the high temperature this Thursday, June 3 at 95 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Friday's high temperature is expected to be 98 degrees, and the record high in Billings is 101 degrees, also set in 1988.

People sensitive to heat will not be used to the dramatic shift to mid summer weather. Attempts to cool off in area rivers and streams can be dangerous due to water

running high and cold. -National Weather Service

Here are some reminders from the National Weather Service to "Beat The Heat":

Wear light-colored clothing

Drink plenty of water

Stay indoors when possible

Do not leave kids or pets in car

Avoid midday heat

Apply sunscreen

Fires will spread fast

There's a chance for thunderstorms in Yellowstone County on Friday night (6/4), according to the current forecast from the N.W.S., with a slight cool down on Saturday (6/5) when temperatures are expected to be in the lower 90s.

Parts of eastern Idaho, along the Montana border, already have Excessive Heat Warnings in place for Thursday, where high temperatures are expected to reach 104 degrees, and the National Weather Service warns of heat exhaustion and heat stroke for those working outside in the extreme heat.

