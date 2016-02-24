Keep the Tip [Opinion]
The Ninth circuit of Appeals has ruled it's illegal to force employees to share their tips with other employees.
Some restaurants, bars and casinos make waiters share with others, like cooks, dish-washers, etc.
Don't kid yourself, some employers do this to get out of paying more than minimum wage to the other employees.So, if a waitress busts her butt on a table of six for an hour, she has to share with the person who seated them? Not fair.
If they volunteer to do it great, what a great employee. You're lucky to have them.