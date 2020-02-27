Kelsea Ballerini Drops New Song, ‘Hole in the Bottle’ [Listen]

Kelsea Ballerini promised her fans a new song for Friday (Feb. 28), and true to her word she dropped "Hole in the Bottle" at midnight.

The song starts off with a retro PSA, discussing how many people are able to enjoy liquor in moderation, a fine quality to have. Ballerini's lyrics kick right in, however, talking about how "there's a hole in the bottle/leakin' all this wine/it's already empty/and it ain't even suppertime."

"Honey, no, I don't miss him," the lyrics continue. "In fact, it slipped my mind." She goes on to admit, "I swear 10 minutes ago that bottle was full."

The song is off her upcoming Kelsea album, which will be available on March 20 and also features her current single "Homecoming Queen?" The new song represents her move into one of the most classic country genres; namely, the good old tune dedicated to drowning one's sorrows in a drink or two (or three or....).

"I was like how much longer can I call myself a country artist and not have a drinking song?" she said introducing the the pop-country rocker during the annual Country Radio Seminar last week. "So meet my drinking song."

Kelsea also features an A-list collaboration with Kenny Chesney, "Half of My Hometown."