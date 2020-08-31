Kelsea Ballerini does heartbreak in style in her "Hole in the Bottle" music video. The song is her whimsical new single about drowning the memory of a failed relationship in a bottle (or two) of wine.

Quirky, sarcastic and definitely not afraid to poke fun at itself, Ballerini's song may be the perfect drinking song for 2020. However, as the video clip starts, it takes stylistic cues from another '20s decade — the roaring '20s, that is. It's shot in black and white, with the singer decked out in a smokey eye, hair clips and suspenders to create a perfect 1920s-era look.

As Ballerini launches into the chorus, the background explodes into technicolor. Dressed in a vibrant, vintage-inspired blue two-piece outfit and leopard cowboy hat, Ballerini parties with friends, lounges on a bed in the middle of a field and reclines on a swirling, psychedelic pink-and-white disc.

The rest of the video takes viewers through a variety of scenes, and even features an adorable, artistic cameo appearance from her dog, Dibs.

Ballerini first started teasing the new video late last week, posting stills of scenes like a tea party (with wine in the teapot, of course) and a black-and-white snapshot of herself from behind, dressed in suspenders, hair flying around her face.

"Hole in the Bottle" is the third single off of her third studio album, Kelsea. It follows the vulnerable ballad "Homecoming Queen" as well as a duet with pop star Halsey, "The Other Girl."

As her video was premiering on YouTube, the singer joined fans for a chat to share her excitement and reveal some behind-the-scenes tidbits from the shooting process.