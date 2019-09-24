Kenny Chesney will be hitting the road for a massive stadium tour in 2020. The eight-time Entertainer of the Year has announced the cities and dates for a tour that he has dubbed the Chillaxification 2020 Tour.

Chesney will kick off the tour on April 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The tour runs through Aug. 28 before wrapping up at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead will join Chesney as supports acts on the tour. See all the new tour dates below.

“These stadium shows are the most fun thing I do,” Chesney says in a press release. “It’s been a year, so when I get out there, I wanna make sure that No Shoes Nation is being rocked, having fun and getting all the music they can out of the day. We always try to do something different, bring someone new — and for anyone who’s never seen Michael Franti and Spearhead, just wait!”

The superstar changed up his touring strategy in 2019 by performing shows in somewhat smaller venues in markets his tours haven't normally visited, but the 2020 dates will find him returning to massive stadium venues, with more dates still to be announced.

“I love playing for No Shoes Nation any time, anywhere,” he says, “but these stadium shows are always something so powerful, I can’t tell you how much anticipation goes into each one. Not to mention, we’re always wanting to top what’s come before — and I think this lineup might just pack the most fun of them all.”

Tickets for Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification 2020 Tour will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 4, at 10AM local time.

*Update: Chesney postponed his entire tour to 2021.

Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification 2020 Tour Dates:

April 18 -- Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium — POSTPONED

April 25 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Miller Park — POSTPONED

May 2 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium — POSTPONED

May 7 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre — POSTPONED

May 9 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium — POSTPONED

May 13 -- Southaven, Miss. @ BankPus Amphitheater — POSTPONED

May 14 -- Brandon, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater — POSTPONED

May 16 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium — POSTPONED

May 22 -- Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park — POSTPONED

May 23 -- San Antonio, Texas @ The Alamodome — POSTPONED

May 28 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center — POSTPONED

May 30 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Field

June 6 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 13 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

June 20 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stadium

June 27 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

July 11 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Arrowhead Stadium

July 18 -- Seattle, Wash. @ CenturyLink Field

July 25 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 1 -- Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 8 -- Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 15 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Aug. 22 -- East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 28 -- Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium