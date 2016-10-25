Kenny Chesney fans, you'd better have seen the country star live this year, or be ready to travel to see him next year. In a recent interview, the singer revealed that his tour calendar will be much less busy in 2017.

“We’re going to pull back just a little bit [from the road]," Chesney tells Country Countdown USA. "The last two years have been so intense; we’ve done 160 shows in an 18-month period. So I felt, with the new music, I want the fans to digest it and let it seep into their lives a little bit."

Chesney has long been one of country music's most consistent touring acts. The artist wrapped up his 2016 Spread the Love Tour at the end of August, and he spent the summer of 2015 on the road for his The Big Revival Tour, after taking 2014 off from touring in order to "put the music first" while crafting The Big Revival, which was released in the fall of 2014. He previously took a year off from the road in 2010.

"So, next year, we’ll do five or six shows -- we don’t know how many yet -- but other than that, we’ll let this new music find its way. Then, the next year, we’ll crank it up again," Chesney continues. "When you work together so much as a band and a unit and a family, it’s great, but you do need to get away from that to keep it new. That’s one of the secrets to our success, is knowing when to hit it hard and also knowing when to pull it back a little bit, just so they want to feel that moment again."

Chesney's 2017 tour calendar currently has only three dates on it: He'll headline the 2017 Tortuga Music Festival in April, play the Carolina Country Music Festival in June and headline Country Jam 2017, which is also set for June.

Chesney will release his new album, Cosmic Hallelujah, on Friday (Oct. 28).

