Kip Moore Raises a Little Cain in Party-Inducing ‘Beer Money’ Video

If there's one thing thing Kip Moore knows all about, it's having a good time. Naturally, in his new 'Beer Money' video, Moore and company do just that.

After getting chewed out by his boss about his poor performance as a result of partying with the boys, Moore takes his paycheck and leaves his frustrations behind, cashing it in for some "beer money." His girl waits down the street after a long and stressful day of her own working at the local diner, but things get a whole lot better quick, as she is swept away by the singer. The two take a little drive to head to an old barn on the outskirts of town, where he starts unloading his gear with the boys.

Moore's band members make cameo appearances throughout the 'Beer Money' video, not just in the performance scenes, but are also seen raising heck of their own while en route to the barn. Three of his friends make a quick pit-stop at a gas station as the same time as the beer truck. While the beer guy unloads kegs, Moore's band gets a wild hair and snags a keg off the truck, before splitting. The beer guy follows them all the way to the barn, but gets so caught up in the fun that he forgets why he was brought there in the first place.

Fans can catch Moore out on the road this fall with Eric Church on the latest leg of the Blood, Sweat and Beers Tour, also featuring Justin Moore.

Watch the Kip Moore 'Beer Money' Video