Least Expensive Home in Ennis is $300K: As is, Dolls Included?

You'll be hard-pressed to find a bargain in Ennis, Montana these days if you're looking to avoid Bozeman's out of control prices. One of my favorite little towns on the planet is commanding some serious cash for major fixer-uppers.

According to City Data, Ennis had a population of 993 in 2019. That's an 18.2% increase since 2000.

NOTE: When we find properties such as this, it's with a simple Realtor.com search. We searched only for single family homes. The property had to be located within city limits of Ennis. The property could not be 'Pending' or under contract already.

Here's what we found on Friday, June 18th for the Least Expensive Single Family Home in Ennis, Montana:

PRICE: $299,000 (price was recently reduced to the number by $20K)

WHERE: 321 West Hugel St, Ennis, MT (This IS a great location, right in town within walking distance of everything. You can see from the Google Map location.)

2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

HOME SIZE: 1,589 square feet

LOT SIZE: 0.32 acre lot

YEAR BUILT: 1940

1940 OFFICIAL REALTOR.COM LISTING

PRICE PER SQUARE FOOT: $188

$188 GARAGE: 2 can, free-standing building

2 can, free-standing building LISTING AGENT (as of June 18th, 2021): Jonathan Nutt, Brokered by: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties - Ennis

Fixer upper in Ennis! Lot's of potential! 2 city lots. House sits completely on one lot, leaving the other lot for future development. Home is being sold as is.

Before we start ragging on how expensive a major fixer-upper is, keep in mind that lot size. A third of an acre, in-town is a nice sized lot that gives your plenty of room and flexibility. Basically, you'd have quite the project on your hands but plenty of space to do what you want. That's valuable.

And, no...I have no idea if the dolls are included in the sale price. But in my experience, everything's negotiable in real estate.

