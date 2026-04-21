I'm a dude, so tea parties aren't exactly my, ehem, cup of tea. HOWEVER, my wife and my two girls are really looking forward to a fun event this weekend in Billings. It's the Fancy Royal Tea Party fundraiser, happening on Saturday, April 25th at MSU-B.

The Fancy Royal Tea Party is a fundraiser for Bernie's Happy Home. I first heard about this non-profit earlier this year, and what they're planning for Billings will help fill an incredible need in our area: a warm, caring place for adults with special needs to live and thrive.

More about Bernie's Happy Home: How One Montana Family Is Tackling Special Needs Housing

Here's the tea on Bernie's Happy Home.

Did you know there are over 6,000 individuals age 18+ in the Billings area with special needs? Yet there are only roughly 250 living units available. It's easy to see the desperate need for places like Bernie's Happy Home in Yellowstone County.

The West End property for the future site of Bernie's Happy Home has already been purchased, and the group plans to break ground this year on its first multi-resident housing unit.

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The Fancy Royal Tea Party is one of several fundraisers throughout the year for Bernie's Happy Home. Tickets are $40 for a "Royal Pair." Additional tickets for extra adults or children are $15 each.

The brunch will feature pastries, fruit, fancy drinks, and of course, tea! There will also be music, dancing, pictures, and a craft for the kids. Attendees can also participate in the Royal Raffle, with child-appropriate raffle prizes. Raffle tickets are $5 or 5 for $20. Get tickets HERE.

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