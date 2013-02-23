Lee Brice and Fiancee Pick a ‘Neutral’ Wedding Destination

Lee Brice is a busy man these days, as he's opening for Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley and planning a honeymoon. But he's found time to pick the perfect wedding destination with fiancee Sara Reeveley.

"We wanted a small wedding, so Nashville seemed like too many people, and Sumter [South Carolina] where I’m from had too many folks, too. We wanted to go somewhere neutral,” the 'I Drive Your Truck' hitmaker tells Metromix (quote via Country Weekly.)

So, what location is neutral to the couple? The small town of Branson, Mo.

Hopefully, they won't find it 'Hard 2 Love' each other on the celebratory day when they pledge 'I do' in that picturesque little town this April. They are looking forward to the fast-approaching day with great anticipation. Brice says, "I'm so excited, I wish I was getting married tomorrow."

It sounds like they'll have lots of time to adjust to married life, as Brice will be taking the month of April off to spend with his lovely new wife (to be) and their son, Takoda.