In 2016, a soldier's sign at a concert made Miranda Lambert cry -- but Lambert isn't the first, nor the last, country star to share a special moment with a military member. Readers can press play on the video above to re-live some of the most memorable of those encounters.

Toby Keith takes the cake, with two touching moments featured in this clip. One's a surprise reunion for a soldier and his wife onstage, and the other ... well, you'll see. Sunny Sweeney gets a nod for sharing a sweet airport pic, and we can't forget that time Lee Brice tracked down the truck of a late fighter pilot and gave it back to his family. And then there's Brantley Gilbert, whose tear-jerking interacting with a soldier who fought through PTSD still gives us chills.

In truth, the moments in the video above are only a few of the countless times that country stars have honored U.S. soldiers. Planned tributes and impromptu mentions from the stage are par for the course in country music, an overwhelmingly supportive community of artists, industry professionals and fans.