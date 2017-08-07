It happens to the best of us — even Little Big Town's Jimi Westbrook. We finally meet one of our idols and botch the whole thing with an embarrassing faux pas or fumbled words. Okay, maybe just him.

The country band met one of their collective musical inspirations, Willie Nelson, over the weekend, and it didn't go smoothly for Westbrook. He reached out to shake the legend’s hand, and what came out?

“Hi, I’m Kimberly.”

Nope, try again.

The artist says bandmate Kimberly Schlapman actually introduced herself right before he did, so he must’ve just gone on autopilot, copying whatever she said. Not a great first impression, but we’re sure he made up for it. All four members of the band are all smiles in the photo afterward.

Little Big Town have been performing at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium regularly this year as part of a residency, and they brought in special guest Miranda Lambert to surprise the crowd at the July 29 show, performing a Dixie Chicks favorite, “Goodbye Earl” as well as her own song, “Dear Old Sun.” They also invited Maren Morris onto the stage for a stunning a capella version of the folky gospel tune “Down to the River to Pray," allowing their signature flawless harmonies to shine.

Their most recent single “When Someone Stops Loving You” features Westbrook on lead — a rare shift in focus — and is the third track released from their album The Breaker.

