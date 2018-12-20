Live Nativity Scene This Weekend At Open Bible Christian Center

Donkeys, goats, a llama and other animals will be part of a Live Nativity scene at Open Bible Christian Center at 302 19th Street West in Billings.

This Friday (12/21) and Saturday (12/22) from 6-8pm, visitors can walk through the scene that will have Joseph and Mary with Baby Jesus, along with the live animals.

Pastor of the church, Rev. Ron Rager, told the Billings Gazette that would be fine with "a little bit of snow" but knows the milder temperatures we've been having could help draw a big crowd to the exhibit.