Later this month, country music icon Loretta Lynn will receive her very own exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame. The exhibit will run from Aug 25, 2017 through Aug 5, 2018.

Throughout the exhibit, fans will be able to learn more about Lynn's life and how she came to be the country music star she is today. Some of the items included are a handwritten manuscript of "Coal Miner's Daughter," the sewing machine she used to make all her dresses and her Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Both the museum and the star herself are excited about the exhibit. Even though Lynn is still recovering from a stroke, she talked about the honor in a press release.

"I am so excited for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's exhibit to open this month," she says. "It's gonna show off my 50 some odd years in country music, and I'm so proud to share my life and music with the museum. Y'all come see us!"

Lynn has been a staple in country music since she was about 14 years old. She has a unique sound and story that made it easy to admire and respect her. Plus, she has a knack for creating music that is relatable to her fans. Over the years, her story has been featured in both movies and books. Lynn has always tried to be an inspiration to those who come behind her. She's helped numerous stars over the years, and her fans will love getting a closer look at her life through this exhibit.

The legend recently canceled all of her remaining 2017 tour dates to recover from her stroke, but hopes to be back on the road in 2018.

