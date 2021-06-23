Lovable Pit Bull Terrier Mix Waiting to Be Adopted in Billings

Our featured Wet Nose this week, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, is Matey the 6-year old Pit Bull Terrier mix. He's waiting for his person at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Matey:

Ahoy, Matey! Check out this chonky little wiggly boy! Matey LOVES people. He gives kisses forever and ever, wiggles his butt like crazy and is always grinning! Matey is always down for an adventure, but is equally as excited to chill on the couch once the adventuring is over. He’d love a home where he can be the apple of his person’s eye. He’s been known to be picky about his dog friends (he’s more fond of lady dogs) and needs a kitty free home.

To find out more about adopting Matey, or to set up a time to meet him at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Last week's featured Wet Nose, Cody the Pomeranian has been adopted.

You can also see the dramatic difference in Cody's teeth following some dental work at YVAS before he went to his forever home.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter helps reunite lost pets with their owners, and the best way to make sure your furry family member never goes lost is to have them microchipped. YVAS offers microchipping, and engraved ID tags. CLICK HERE to find out more.

If your pet is lost in Billings, what do you do? CLICK HERE to get the info you need.

