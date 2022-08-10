Lovable ‘Tripod’ Dog in Billings Looking for His Family

We've got an adorable 1-year-old Husky mix for our featured Wet Nose this week. His name is Skip, and he's waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here is what our friends at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter have to say about this young man, Skip:

Personality- 10/10 Legs- 3/4 No one told Skip that having three legs is supposed to slow him down. This wild-man is energetic, spunky and so fun! He loves to wrestle and roll with other dogs. Skip would be just fine in a home with respectful kids who don’t mind getting jumped on for funsies. Despite being down a leg, he is still too smart for his own good – and would do best in a home with a secure fence. This boy is such a love bug, we can’t wait to watch him land his perfect home!

If you would like to meet Skip at the shelter, or find out more about adoption, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: While it's no real surprise, our featured Wet Nose from last week was adopted in record time. Our little Graham Cracker found his forever home!

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.