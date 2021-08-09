Lucky Visitors Close To Bison, Avoid Being Gored In Yellowstone

"I want to see his face"

Is NOT a good reason for someone to be within a few feet of a bison!

We hear about it time and time again...Yellowstone Visitor comes to park to see wildlife, visitor gets WAY too close to wildlife, visitor get's caught on video and visitor is labeled a 'Touron' for life! Sometimes they end up getting seriously hurt, luckily for two women they're just labeled 'Tourons'!

Last week YouTube user Kill9Cowboy was in the park when a Bison came out of the woods and onto the road. In the video you can see families creeping along with the LARGE Bison as it moseys on through. THEN you hear, "I want to see his face" and two women enter the video with the Bison mere feet way. Multiple bystanders warned the women that they were too close.

When provoked or spooked, this Bison could've wreaked havoc on these women in a blink of an eye. They lucked out, this time! If you recall the story of the Illinois woman that was "bluff charged" by a grizzly, because she was too close, is facing fined up to $10,000. Wonder if Yellowstone Park Officials will try to find these ladies too?

I feel like we have to go over these rules too often, BUT here we go... Yellowstone National Park says on nps.gov/yell:

The animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be. The safest (and often best) view of wildlife is from inside a car. Always stay at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all other animals, including bison and elk.

Let's break down 25 yards shall we? 25 yards is 1/4 the size of a Football field. There are 3 feet in a yard. Multiply 25x3 and you get a total of 75 feet. The women in this video were maybe 6 feet at one point.

