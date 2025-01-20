Montana Hunter Captures Strange Anomaly on Thermal Camera

Montana Hunter Captures Strange Anomaly on Thermal Camera

Credit Trevor Vannoy on Unsplash, Canva, and YouTube via Dan Wild

I'm not much of a hunter. Not because I have anything against it; it's just not my thing. I haven't hunted anything for decades simply because:

  • Being outside in the cold for hours on end doesn't appeal to me.
  • Game meat is not my preference.
  • I don't have the time, gear, truck, or correct guns to make hunting practical.

That said, hunting is a multi-generational activity enjoyed by many, many Montanans. Recently, a hunter in the Bozeman area shared an unusual video he captured on a thermal camera while searching for coyotes.

Something was floating above the ground in the middle of the night.

Shared on YouTube by Dan Wild on November 5, 2024, his video description reads, "was out coyote hunting last night and caught this on film, it was super bizarre, 37° outside, White hot mode"

Zoomed in on the image. Credit YouTube/Dan Wild
Did this Montana coyote hunter witness a UAP?

In the video, the white images represent warm, and the dark images are reflecting cooler temperatures. The two-minute, forty-three-second video captures several animals scurrying across the frame with the strange object drifting across the range of view.

Another still frame zoomed. Credit YouTube/Dan Wild
Was it a bunch of balloons? Or something else?

In a reply to the comments on YouTube, the author said it was around 3 AM and the object was only visible on his thermal imaging device. He could not see it with a rifle scope. One viewer suggested the object was a cluster of helium balloons. The hunter replied,

I guess I've never seen a helium balloon flying low across a field , keeping pace with a coyote , then take flight. Then dive back down, they usually just disappear straight up. But idk I thought of all possible answers

What do you think the hunter caught on camera? The video has made the rounds to Reddit's r/Montana thread, with various hypotheses floated on what it might be.

