Luke Bryan's Saturday night (July 17) show was an unforgettable experience for one young fan. After the country star noticed a little girl in the front row who knew all the lyrics to his new song, "Waves," he gave her the chance to climb up onstage and sing along for the next song in the setlist.

According to footage posted to YouTube, the lucky fan was 7-year-old Darci Claire, who caught Bryan's eye because she was belting out all the lyrics to "Waves" from her spot near the stage. After the song, Bryan offered her a high five, saying "That was awesome!" and inviting her up to sing with him.

It turns out Darci — who proudly displayed her fandom with a homemade T-shirt reading, "Country Girl, Shake it For Me" — also knew the lyrics to "Down to One," the next song Bryan planned to sing. While she initially felt shy in front of the crowd, the little girl soon warmed up to the idea of a duet, singing into the microphone as the crowd cheered along.

"Y'all give it up for Darci!" Bryan said with a smile at the end of the performance, giving his young fan a kiss on the cheek before passing her back to her family in the crowd below.

Bryan's Saturday night show was a special occasion for another reason, too: It took place on the superstar's 45th birthday. At another point in the set, Bryan's family, friends and opening acts Caylee Hammack and Dylan Scott interrupted the music for a surprise onstage birthday celebration, complete with gifts for the birthday boy and a rendition of "Happy Birthday."

Earlier in the night, Bryan's wife also shared hilarious footage of the backstage birthday festivities, which showed their "family tradition" of Bryan dancing around his tour bus, wearing an oversized mask of his own face. The singer's two sons Bo and Tate, as well as his older nephew Til, got in on the fun, taking turns hugging Bryan to celebrate the big birthday.

