Luke Bryan and his family recently took a trip to Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, and according to Bryan's wife, Caroline, the fun day ended with a couple of injuries.

Caroline took to Instagram to share a family photo in front of one of the park's roller coasters, Steel Vengeance. The photo shows Bryan and Caroline with their sons, Bo and Tate, and their nephew, Til. Although the family is all smiles in the photo, Caroline revealed that she suffered a twisted ankle during the course of the trip and Bryan broke his finger.

"Another adventure in the books!" she writes. "Luke broke a finger and I twisted another ankle…pretty much a normal day for us!"

In another photo, Bryan holds Caroline in his arms as they both smile into the camera with Lake Erie behind them. The snap also showed off Caroline's face paint, which reads "Best Bad Influence," the name of her clothing brand.

Caroline did not expand upon what caused their respective injuries, nor did she share any details about the seriousness of Bryan's broken finger. The star has yet to comment on the incident, but it's unlikely that it will affect his touring schedule. He is set to perform in Milwaukee, Wisc. on Friday, Aug. 5 and Detroit Lakes, Minn. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The country star has a busy fall ahead of him as he takes his Raised Up Right Tour through October (find tickets here!). He will also set off on his six-date Farm Tour Sept. 15-24. His Las Vegas Residency will also get back underway in late August, as well as in November and December.

In addition to his heavy touring schedule, Bryan has been named co-host for the 56th Annual CMA Awards alongside Peyton Manning. The show will air Nov. 9 on ABC.