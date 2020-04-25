Luke Bryan was the top trending topic on Twitter on Saturday afternoon (April 25) after his performance during the NFL Draft — but not for the reasons he might have hoped. The country superstar ended up on the receiving end of an online beat-down from football fans who didn't want their action interrupted.

Bryan appeared virtually during the NFL Draft-A-Thon on Saturday afternoon to perform "Play It Again," his No. 1 hit from 2014. Bryan accompanied himself on acoustic guitar, giving a solid reading of the fun song to help raise money for coronavirus COVID-19 relief efforts.

There was nothing notably off about the performance other than its unusual setting, but shortly after Bryan sang, Twitter lit up with a chorus of complaints and criticisms from users who appeared to be taking their frustrations out on the singer.

Check out a random sampling of the ensuing harsh tweets below:

Other Twitter users jumped to Bryan's defense against the haters, praising his performance and the cause:

The 2020 NFL Draft was scheduled to take place live in Las Vegas, but moved to satellite locations nationwide due to the pandemic. Teams, players and analysts are appearing from their homes or similar locations, and everyone is practicing social distancing.

Kelly Clarkson is also among the lineup of performers who are slated to appear, and for her sake, we hope Twitter takes more kindly to her performance.

Bryan has been riding out his time in quarantine with several performances, including a tribute to Kenny Rogers during the ACM Presents: Our Country television special on April 5. The superstar postponed his 2020 tour and delayed the release of his new album until Aug. 7 in light of the continued spread of the virus.

The very first live episodes of this season of American Idol begin on Sunday (April 26), featuring Bryan and the rest of the judges broadcasting from home.

