Luke Bryan's sons wore matching tuxedos to cousin Jordan's wedding over the weekend. His wife, Caroline Bryan, grabbed a video that's cute enough to be on the family Christmas card his holiday season.

Thirteen-year-old Thomas Boyer (Bo) and 11-year-old Tatum (Tate) lined up for the shot, shared on Caroline's Instagram Story on Monday (Sept. 6), one day after the Sunday wedding of Jordan Cheshire and Clint Eudy in Tennessee.

"My nuggets," a line of text on the lower-third reads. The full video shows Tate holding a finger up, as he was busy chewing on something, likely whatever pastry is to his left.

"Smile. Don't fight. Cheers," Caroline says in the video. They did as they were told.

Instagram/LinaBryan3

Jordan married her longtime boyfriend, Clint Eudy, in front of family and friends at Troubadour Golf and Field Club, just south of Nashville. Jordan is the oldest of three kids born to Kelly and Ben Lee Cheshire, Bryan's older sister and brother-in-law. Kelly died of unknown causes in 2007, while Lee died of a heart attack in 2014. Both deaths were unexpected, but both Mom and Dad appeared to be represented at the wedding, with two empty chairs left up front for the ceremony.

Photos and video for the ceremony show an elegant reception tent with twinkle lights that mimicked stars. The singer himself walked his niece down the aisle. From the looks of her social media page, Caroline was heavily involved in the wedding planning.