Luke Combs Spends Weekend Fly-Fishing in Montana

One of the biggest stars in Country music discovered our Treasure State secret over the weekend, and some Montana residents are responding to make sure it doesn't lead to even more people heading into the state.

Current CMA Male Vocalist and ACM Male Artist of the Year Luke Combs shared photos from his visit to Montana this past weekend, where he and his wife Nicole appeared to be fly-fishing.

"Alright Montana, I'm in." posted Luke Combs on Instagram. "Good times with great folks," he said.

More than a half a million of Luke Combs' followers on Instagram "loved" the pictures posted from Montana, and the majority of the comments on the page were people saying how much they "love" our state.

Another country star Jon Pardi, who planned to have his wedding in Yellowstone National Park before the COVID-19 shutdown, commented on Combs' post saying, "Love Montana!"

No exact location where the photos were taken was tagged by Combs, but NASCAR driver Austin Dillon commented that it "looks like Paradise Valley."

But there were some comments from Montana residents posted on Luke's Instagram page, who definitely are trying to downplay all the great in our state, to keep out-of-staters from flooding in.

Tim Montana replied to Luke Combs' love for the state saying, "the waters toxic, the fish don’t bite and it’s -50 year round. That and the bears, I think people should stay away."

Another Instagram follower @emmielee_3 then added, "you forgot about the fact that all the wind does is try to blow you off the face of the earth and you’ll run out of gas in the literal middle of nowhere because ALL the gas stations are spaced exactly three hours apart."

Other residents agreed with the move to keep the general public from finding out what we have in Montana. "Don't let the world know how great it is here," commented Lawrence Lindsay.

Luke's wife Nicole also shared several photos on her Instagram, including several videos in her Instagram Story that can be seen by clicking HERE.

