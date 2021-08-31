Life Isn’t Always As Exciting As The Movies, Even In Montana

Montana is getting lots of Hollywood love with the whole Yellowstone series. With the announcement of Season 4 just around the corner, the excitement continues to build.

The epic drama has taken the country by storm with millions watching. This, no doubt will result in tourism dollars and that is great for the economy. So, can a show or a movie actually make you want to visit or move to a place?

The answer for me is yes.

One of the reasons I first moved to Montana was because of a movie. In fact, it remains my favorite movie to this day. I was in my 20's the first time I saw "A River Runs Through It" and I thought, that's where I want to be, Montana!

I had dreams of moving here and learning to fly fish and living in a cabin down by a beautiful river. I would hike and hunt and be one with nature. I would focus on inner peace and maybe write a great book about man and the wild, or man vs. the wild, either or.

The reality of it is, I live in a 2 bedroom modern apartment that boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances that costs me an arm and a leg. I could certainly hike, but the apartment gym is next door and it has AC.

In my defense, it's been a hot summer.

Photo by Cameron Cress via Unsplash

As far as hunting, well I do hunt. I hunt for the best deals at one of the many grocery stores here in town. I'm all about coupons. I do write, I write stories about things happening around town and the great state of Montana, although, nothing about man vs anything yet.

Oh and fly fishing? Well, I keep telling myself that I'm going to do that one day. Right now, I just play the fly fishing app on my phone.

So, maybe it didn't turn out the way I had envisioned all those years ago. However, I absolutely love living here. I love the people, the spirit, all of it. Plus, I can always do that other stuff one day, right?

