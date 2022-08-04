Country music fans had the chance to relive the 2022 CMA Fest, which took place in Nashville from June 9-12, during Aug. 3's CMA Fest television special on ABC. Hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, the broadcast featured 30 performances from the festival's Nissan Stadium stage, and Luke Combs riled up the crowd with two of his hits.

Combs first appeared on the TV special to sing his '90s country-tinged, steamy single, "The Kind of Love We Make," from his Growin' Up album. The North Carolina-born singer roved around the stage as he sang the lyrics about a romantic night, and his voice soared alongside the song's ultra-country guitar and pedal steel instrumentation.

Combs also took the stage to perform his rousing 2019 single, "Beer Never Broke My Heart," from his What You See Is What You Get album. The performance began with a rocking guitar intro as Combs prefaced the tune.

"A lot of things in my life have broke my heart," he told the crowd. "A lot of things in my life have let me down. But Nashville, Tennessee, CMA Fest, ain't never broke my heart, and neither has a long-necked, ice cold beer."

Combs then launched into the tune — with his own beer in hand — walking down to the lower platform near the crowd to sing the majority of the high-energy song. After belting the tune, Combs threw his hat into the crowd and exited the stage to the sound of the song's powerful final note and roaring applause.

The CMA Fest TV special featured other standout moments, including Carly Pearce's duet with Wynonna Judd, Carrie Underwood's performance and many more. CMA Fest is now available to stream on Hulu. Find Luke Combs concert tickets here.

PICTURES: See Highlights From 2022 CMA Fest, Day 4 Day 4 of 2022 CMA Fest in Nashville included several surprise collaborations and tributes. Old Dominion tipped a hat to Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley invited Elle King and Billy Ray Cyrus to the stage. King brought Ashley McBryde out. See photos from all of the Nissan Stadium fun of June 12, 2022.

PICTURES: See Highlights From 2022 CMA Fest, Day 2 Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson and Cole Swindell, Carly Pearce and Wynonna Judd and more country stars were among the highlights of the performances at Nashville's Nissan Stadium during Day 2 of CMA Fest 2022 on Friday, June 10.