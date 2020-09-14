Macy’s Is ‘Reinventing’ Thanksgiving Day Parade for 2020

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will still take place in 2020, but it will look nothing like it has in recent years. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the annual holiday tradition — which often features a few country artists performing on floats as they roll through the streets of New York City — is being "reinvented" for a world in which social distancing is required.

Macy's announced the 2020 Thanksgiving Day Parade on Monday (Sept. 14), but noted that the event is being reworked this year. Instead of a live parade through the city, which draws massive crowds, it will be pre-taped to watch on TV and online on Thanksgiving.

NBC New York explains that five specially-designed vehicles will help parade the event's signature balloons through the Herald Square area of New York City for a two-day taping. Performers, the list of which has yet to be announced, will be socially distanced from each other and must wear masks or other appropriate face coverings. Only about 25 percent of the usual number of participants will be on hand during filming.

"It will not be the same parade we're used to. It will be a different kind of event," Mayor de Blasio says (quote via PopCrush). "They’re reinventing the event for this moment in history, and you’ll be able to feel the spirit and the joy of that day on television, online."

In July, Macy's annual Fourth of July fireworks display, which also usually features star-studded performances, was put together as a mostly pre-taped event with remote performances. After that event, a statement from Macy's explains, the company begin looking at how to successfully execute its traditional parade in a similar manner.

The 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be the 94th annual event. It's set for Nov. 26 and will air on NBC from 9AM until noon ET.