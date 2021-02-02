Masks in Glacier National Park? Even Outdoors?

Oh brother. Here we go. You may have to wear a mask at Glacier National Park, even outdoors? And here we thought we could head to the great outdoors to escape some of this nonsense.

KJJR Radio out of Kalispell shared a story from the Flathead Beacon on their KJJR Facebook page.

According to the Beacon report, Glacier National Park Superintendent Jeff Mow highlighted a number of challenges facing the park this summer, particularly employee housing. When it comes to masks, here's an excerpt from the Beacon report:

Finally, anyone visiting a national park this summer will have to wear a mask following President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring everyone to wear face coverings in federal buildings and on federal land to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. “Last year there was no federal mask mandate inside the park and this year there will be,” Mow said. “The National Park Service is going to work out how that is implemented in an outdoor setting. But if you are in a federal building, you will be required to have a face covering.”

Agree or disagree with mask mandates and mask directives, the fact that they are even considering a mask requirement when people are outdoors is completely absurd.

I remember when we had a so-called federal government shutdown recently. They couldn't even stop people from illegally walking their dogs inside of Glacier National Park, let alone make sure the people themselves were wearing a muzzle when they went for a hike.

By the way, here are the rules on pets in Glacier National Park, from their website:

Pets are allowed in developed areas such as: in your cars while driving park roads, front country campgrounds, picnic areas, along roads when you are stopped, in parking areas, and in boats on lakes where motorized watercraft are permitted.

Pets are not permitted on trails, along lakeshores outside of developed locations, in the backcountry, or in any building.

Pets must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet (1.8 m), under physical restraint, or caged at all times, including while in open-bed pickup trucks.

Pets are not to be left tied to an object when unattended.

Pet owners must pick up after their pets and dispose of waste in a trash receptacle. Owners must not allow a pet to make noise that is unreasonable. When the bike path between Apgar and West Glacier is free of snow dogs are allowed on leash.

When roads are closed to vehicle traffic, they are considered a backcountry trail and dogs are not allowed.