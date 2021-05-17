MSU-Billings and Other Campuses Lift Mask Requirements

GoogleMaps

The mask restrictions at MSU-Billings and other campuses in the Montana University System are "coming off."

According to a press release from Montana State University-Billings on Monday afternoon:

Effective immediately, there is no longer a requirement to wear a face mask on MSUB campuses or property if you have been fully vaccinated or have had a confirmed case of COVID-19. While not a requirement, individuals who still want to wear a face mask are welcome to continue doing so.

That sentence would lead you to believe that masks would still be required to non-vaccinated individuals, something that would be un-enforceable in Billings, Montana.  Sam Wilson with the Helena Independent Record also reported in his lead line that "Montana's public university system is no longer requiring that masks be worn on its campuses."

***Updated at 915 p.m. Monday night: When it comes to masks being required for non-vaccinated individuals, a spokeswoman for MSU-Billings says the university "will rely on the integrity of our community to continue to protect each other as we have successfully done to this point, while we respect and protect their privacy." Bottom line: a mask mandate won't be enforced. I also heard from Rep. Jennifer Carlson (R-Manhattan) who says, "It is illegal in Montana, as of May 6, to discriminate against a person based on their vaccination status or possession of immunity passport."

Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian pushed out statewide guidance to the university system in a memo on Friday, which includes:

I am writing today to formally sunset the Healthy MUS Planning Guidelines. This change is effective immediately. This action is taken in partnership with the Montana Board of Regents and is based on federal, state, and local public health guidance and on the recommendation of the Healthy MUS Task Force.

Click here for the full memo. When it comes to masks, here's what the memo from Commissioner Christian detailed:

Mask Requirement. There is no longer a system-level mask requirement for the Montana University System. Campuses should consult relevant authorities and guidance at the local, state, and federal levels when developing any ongoing guidance related to masks.

Hopefully, K-12 schools will follow shortly behind...the kids (and teachers and staff) deserve to wrap up the school year on a positive note.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.
Filed Under: college, COVID-19, Masks, msu billings, school
Categories: Montana News, Politics
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top