Tim McGraw, Wynonna Judd and Mac Wiseman are just a few of the country stars who claim May as their birth month. May flaunts so many special occasions -- Mother's Day, May Day, Cinco de Mayo (bring on the margaritas!), Memorial Day and even Star Wars Day ("May the 4th be with you!") -- but there's nothing quite like a birthday party.

As you can see in the gallery below, April showers bring May flowers -- and a whole lot of country artists' birthdays. In fact, several singers even share the same birthday, such as Jewel and Wiseman (May 23); Jessi Colter, Tom T. Hall and Cody Canada (May 25); and several others.

May is a great month to be born; after all, any time you have something in common with McGraw (whose birthday is May 1) or Eric Church (who was born on May 3, 1977), it's a reason to celebrate. Perhaps you share a birthday with one of your favorite country stars; if so, bring out the cake, ice cream and noisemakers because it's time to get down and party!

Want to know where Ty Herndon was born or what Judd's original name was? Be sure to click through the gallery above to learn a little bit more about the country stars celebrating their birthdays this month.