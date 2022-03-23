Melstone, Montana’s Sage Newman on the Big RodeoHouston Victory

A Montana cowboy scored a big victory at the Houston Rodeo.

We were lucky enough to catch up with Melstone, Montana saddle bronc rider Sage Newman during the Nationals Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Over the weekend Newman scored a big victory at RodeoHouston.

Newman: That was an unbelievable experience. Getting to go down there for the first time and all the great horses- it was unbelievable.

He told 406 MT Sports that it was a day he would never forget.

Sage Newman: RodeoHouston is the legendary rodeo. I mean, you dream of going there. So to be able go down there and come out with the win. Yeah, it was awesome.

How was the stock?

Sage Newman: The stock was great there. I got to get on Billie of Pete Carr's horse, and I kind of knew that horse. My traveling partner Kolby Wanchuk had that horse earlier, about two weeks earlier in San Antonio and I think he was 89 points to win second. So I knew what he was about. And yeah, he had a really good day. He went out there and stayed in one spot and cracked over his head and I did my job and he did his and it all worked out.

See the ride and more by clicking here. Now he's prepping for Austin, Texas coming up on March 25th.

Here's the full audio from our chat with Sage Newman on Wednesday's show: