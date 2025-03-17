2025 Cheyenne Frontier Days Has an Incredible Concert Lineup
The "Daddy of 'em All" is July 18 - 27 in Cheyenne, WY.
Tickets for Cheyenne Frontier Days went on sale Monday, March 17th and the 2025 concert lineup is filled with some of Country Music's biggest headliners. If you want to get tickets, don't wait too long, as most of these concerts will likely sell out quickly.
Tons of Montana's head south for the biggest party of the year in the Cowboy State. Cheyenne, WY is a relatively short, six-hour drive from Billings, MT and the event attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the region for nine days of rodeo, concerts, extreme bulls, a carnival, and more.
Ian Munsick with special guest Travis Tritt - Friday, July 18
Bailey Zimmerman with special guest Josh Ross - Sunday, July 20
Brooks and Dunn with special guest Chancey Williams - Wednesday, July 23
Luke Bryan with special guest Priscilla Block - Thursday, July 24
Megan Moroney - Saturday, July 26
Cheyenne Frontier Days began in 1897 when a railroader named Frederick W. Angier suggested the community host a festival similar to the Potato Festival in Greeley, CO. The first Frontier Days took place at the Tivoli Saloon and included events like pony races, bronco busting, and steer roping.
The concerts are a huge draw, of course, but this event is all about the rodeo. Cheyenne Frontier Days is the largest outdoor rodeo in the world, with over $1 million in cash and prizes awarded to the top cowboys and cowgirls. Get ticket details HERE.
