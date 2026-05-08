Register Today: The Pay-What-You-Can Sports Camp is June 15-18 in Lockwood
School will be out before you know it. Kids and teachers can't wait, while many parents are starting to think about summer activities for their kiddos. Sports camps are a popular option, but sometimes they can get pretty expensive.
That's why we love the idea behind the annual Lockwood Sports Camp, June 15 through the 18th. The four-day camps are for kids entering grades 3 to 8, and parents/guardians can "pay what you can," from FREE to a suggested donation of $40.
Hosted by Billings Fellowship of Christian Athletes, organizers say they want ALL campers to be able to join, regardless of financial ability to pay.
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The camp session times are broken down into age groups. Students entering grades 3 - 5 will participate from 8:30 to 11:30 AM, and those entering grades 6 - 8 will have an evening session from 5:30 - 8:30 PM.
There are plenty of sports to choose from.
All sports camps will take place on the Lockwood School Campus. Kids get to choose from one of the following sports for the entire session:
- Cheerleading
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Football
- Lacrosse (PM session only)
- Soccer
- Softball
- Volleyball
- Wrestling
Campers will receive four days of high-level coaching, a T-shirt, a water bottle, and a Bible. Please register by June 4 to guarantee a T-shirt. They staff the camp based on sport enrollment; sport choice can't be changed during the week.
You can register HERE.
Other FCA Camps in Billings this summer.
The group is hosting several other camps for the 2026 season, including an All Abilities Camp on June 26th and 27th for those with special needs or disabilities, ages 4 - 24. They also have a soccer camp and a mountain bike riding group.
For more info on any of these camps, contact Camp Director Jenny Dow at jdow@fca.org
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