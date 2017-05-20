Midland Guitarist’s Wife Gives Birth in Hospital Parking Lot

Midland guitarist Jess Carson and his wife have welcomed their second child, and his birth was quite out of the ordinary.

The couple welcomed their son, Parker Emmanual, at 9:20AM on Sunday, May 14, in Texas, after a frantic hour-long drive from their home in Driftwood, Texas to the nearest hospital, which is in Austin. Labor came on so suddenly and intensely that Carson's wife, Camille, ended up giving birth in the parking lot of the hospital before they could even get inside, the couple reveal to People.

Carson admits that “terrified doesn’t begin to describe” how he was feeling.

"We’re like halfway there and she’s saying, 'Oh no, oh no, he’s coming,'" he relates. “She calls the midwife and the midwife’s on the phone and she’s yelling at me and telling me to pull over and she’s gonna talk me through delivering Parker."

They managed to make it to the emergency room roundabout of the hospital in south Austin. Carson says he put his vehicle in park, went around to the passenger side to get his wife, "opened the door and [Parker] just came out."

Doctors met the couple in the parking lot, where they transferred mother and child to the birthing suite. Fortunately, despite the circumstances of his birth, Parker was in good health. He weighed 7 lbs., 11 oz., and measured 19.5 inches long at birth.

"He’s good -- he had a wild entrance, but he’s healthy and he’s a happy little boy," Carson shares. "He’s pretty rambunctious, he likes to keep us on the move."

Midland recently released their debut single, "Drinkin' Problem," which currently resides at No. 17 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

