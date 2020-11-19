Miranda Lambert surprised fans with new music on Thursday (Nov. 19) in the form of a song from the podcast she's executive producing. "Champion" is part of the Make It Up As We Go podcast soundtrack.

The soundtrack was released in its entirety on Thursday, and it features a song from Lindsay Ell as well. Make It Up As We Go creator Scarlett Burke is the primary vocalist across the nine songs, and she sings one ("Breathe") with Tyler Rich.

Lambert's song tells a story of making your hard times your greatest asset. Each verse describes a series of obstacles and sacrifices she's had to make to chase the dream of music.

"So I do it all again / Everything I had to lose to win / Every time I think my world might end / It’s the fall before the climb / A broken heart is always my champion," she sings at the chorus.

The release of the soundtrack coincides with the season finale of Make It Up As We Go, a scripted podcast that follows young singer-songwriter Charlotte Sayles (Burke) who is pursuing a career in the music industry. Billy Bob Thornton, Dennis Quaid, Bobby Bones and Craig Robinson are part of the cast and Lambert and Ell appear as themselves.

Nicolle Galyon, Jared Gutstadt, Burke and Jeff Petters teamed to co-write "Champion." Fans can find the Make It Up As We Go Podcast wherever podcasts are found. It’s produced by Audio Up Media, through iHeartRadio.