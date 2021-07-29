Miranda Lambert Announces the Death of Her Dog, Jessi

Miranda Lambert is mourning the loss of her dog Jessi this week. The singer shared that the dog she found in a sleet storm in early 2008 died on Thursday (July 29). The news comes nine months after the death of Jessi's brother, Waylon.

Both dogs were on the side of the road that day in January. They were just six weeks old when Lambert and her mother drove past them while listening to a Jessi Colter album.

"That’s how they got their names," she writes. Waylon Jennings was Colter's husband. "The truth is they belong together. They always have. I know she missed him terribly and we are so thankful to have had extra time. Today they are reunited at the rainbow bridge. We sent her off with the song “Storms Never Last” from the same record she heard playing the first time I put her in my truck."

In her post, Lambert thanked the teams at Animalia Health & Wellness and VRSM in Franklin, Tenn., for their care of both dogs through the years. "Y’all gave us extra years we wouldn’t have had with Jessi and Way and I’m so grateful," she says.

Lambert is an avid dog lover who founded the MuttNation Foundation with her mom the year after she found and adopted Waylon and Jessi.

In her post about Waylon's death, she revealed that he wasn't expected to survive after she found him, but he did for 13 years. She also expressed gratitude that her husband Brendan McLoughlin was able to know him.

Plenty of country stars sent condolences within minutes of reading the news, including Tenille Townes and Ashley Monroe, as well as MuttNation.