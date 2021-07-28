Check Out The ‘Nub’ on this Puppy Up for Adoption in Billings

Our featured Wet Nose this week, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, is a transfer from the Rez Dog Rescue. His name is Casper, and he's a 4-month old Heeler mix available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

If you would like to find out more about adopting Casper, or to set up a meeting with him at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE

Last week's featured Wet Nose, Maisy the 4-year old Lab mix, is still available for adoption. Here's what Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about her:

This chunk of love is looking for a calm home - where she can lounge on the couch with her person, and go for a walks from time to time to work on her figure! Maisy has potential to do well with male dogs that are more her size, but can be picky of other female dogs/small dogs. She is very fixated on kitties, so a cat free home is in her best interest. She’s very smart and wants nothing more than to be right next to her person, being the best little shadow! Read More: 'Chunk of Love' Labrador Mix is Waiting to Be Adopted in Billings'

Credit: YVAS

For more information about adopting Maisy, CLICK HERE.

One of the dogs at YVAS recently had a surgery for a serious issue, and now Cora is healing up and will soon be available for adoption. If you would like to help support Cora, and the other specialty surgeries that are needed through the shelter, CLICK HERE.

