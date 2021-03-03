Miranda Lambert is blazing yet another trail for females in country music. The country superstar will become the first female country music star to open a branded bar on Broadway in Nashville, the Nashville Business Journal reports.

According to the Nashville Business Journal, TC Restaurant Group confirmed the news in an article published on Wednesday (March 3).

“In true Miranda Lambert fashion, the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist will make history in 2021 by partnering with TC Restaurant Group to become the first female country star to have a bar and restaurant on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee,” the group says in a statement. “TC Restaurant Group and Miranda Lambert are excited to release more details in the coming week.”

According to the report from the Business Journal, a Metro permit that was pulled on Wednesday shows that Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa will be located at 308 Broadway in downtown Music City. The 17,400-square-foot building is currently undergoing renovations to its existing restaurant and bar space, including adding a mezzanine and two restrooms to the second floor, as well as upgrading the “bar areas and finishes."

A slew of male country acts have previously lent their names to Nashville bar and performance venues, including Lambert's ex-husband, Blake Shelton, as well as Dierks Bentley, Alan Jackson, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, John Rich and more.