Montana governor signs bill limiting power of health boards

By IRIS SAMUELS Associated Press/Report for America

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed a bill limiting the power of local public health boards to issue mandates in response to emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic. Some Republicans say unelected health officers overstepped their authority in the pandemic response. The new law allows for local elected officials such as county commissioners to change or rescind health mandates. Also Friday, Gianforte signed a bill limiting the governor's ability to spend federal funding received during emergencies. Republicans criticized former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock last year for allocating federal coronavirus relief funding without consulting the Republican-controlled Legislature.

