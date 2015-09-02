Yesterday I took my daughter to the doctor to get some vaccinations she needed for school. The nurse that checked us in pulled up my kid's records and said, "Oh, she's missing her chicken pox vaccination." I know I'm late to the party on this one, but this was news to me. I didn't even know there was a chicken pox vaccination and was surprised that this is mandatory.

For the record, I am not one who is opposed to medicine, including vaccines, but I do feel that we live in an over-medicated society. I have friends and family who visit the doctor anytime they, or their children, have the slightest bit of a cold. I'm the opposite of that.

If it's not life-threatening, I do my best to let my immune system do its job and so far that has worked for me. In fact, I would guess that if you are older than 30, you were likely intentionally exposed to chicken pox as a kid so your body could kick its butt and move on without the aid of anything in a syringe.

I'm not livid about this, it's just another case of a choice that has been taken away from me as a parent.

As of Oct. 1, 2015, your child will need this vaccination in order to attend school in Montana. If you have any other questions or concerns about required vaccinations, the DPHHS Vaccine page is a good place to start.