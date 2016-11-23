Montana Is #2 On The List
You don't have to drive far in the Treasure State before you see one on the side of the road. A deer that has been hit.
It's something that we all think about especially in Fall and Winter when the tend to come down more in search of food and....maybe a mate.
In the frenzy of their mating season, deer leap across roads and become a major hazard.
Oddly enough Montana is not at the top of this list. The worst state? West Virginia, where your odds of hitting a deer are a staggering one in 41. The least likely state is none other than Hawaii are a mere one in 18,955.
That's the word from State Farm, which tallied insurance claims data for all 50 states and the District of Columbia to determine the likelihood that a motorist will hit a deer.
Odds of hitting a deer:
- West Virginia, 1 in 41
- Montana, 1 in 58
- Pennsylvania, 1 in 67
- Iowa, 1 in 68
- South Dakota, 1 in 70
- Wisconsin, 1 in 77
- Minnesota, 1 in 80
- Wyoming and Michigan (tie), 1 in 85
- Mississippi, 1 in 87
Frightening fact: The average cost of a run-in with a deer is $4,000. It could also cost you your life.