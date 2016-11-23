Montana Is #2 On The List

Thinkstock

You don't have to drive far in the Treasure State before you see one on the side of the road. A deer that has been hit.

It's something that we all think about especially in Fall and Winter when the tend to come down more in search of food and....maybe a mate.

In the frenzy of their mating season, deer leap across roads and become a major hazard.

Oddly enough Montana is not at the top of this list. The worst state? West Virginia, where your odds of hitting a deer are a staggering one in 41. The least likely state is none other than Hawaii are a mere one in 18,955.

That's the word from State Farm, which tallied insurance claims data for all 50 states and the District of Columbia to determine the likelihood that a motorist will hit a deer.

Odds of hitting a deer:

  • West Virginia, 1 in 41
  • Montana, 1 in 58
  • Pennsylvania, 1 in 67
  • Iowa, 1 in 68
  • South Dakota, 1 in 70
  • Wisconsin, 1 in 77
  • Minnesota, 1 in 80
  • Wyoming and Michigan (tie), 1 in 85
  • Mississippi, 1 in 87

Frightening fact: The average cost of a run-in with a deer is $4,000. It could also cost you your life.

