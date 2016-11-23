Montana Is #2 On The List

You don't have to drive far in the Treasure State before you see one on the side of the road. A deer that has been hit.

It's something that we all think about especially in Fall and Winter when the tend to come down more in search of food and....maybe a mate.

In the frenzy of their mating season, deer leap across roads and become a major hazard.

Oddly enough Montana is not at the top of this list. The worst state? West Virginia, where your odds of hitting a deer are a staggering one in 41. The least likely state is none other than Hawaii are a mere one in 18,955.

That's the word from State Farm, which tallied insurance claims data for all 50 states and the District of Columbia to determine the likelihood that a motorist will hit a deer.

Odds of hitting a deer:

West Virginia, 1 in 41

Montana, 1 in 58

Pennsylvania, 1 in 67

Iowa, 1 in 68

South Dakota, 1 in 70

Wisconsin, 1 in 77

Minnesota, 1 in 80

Wyoming and Michigan (tie), 1 in 85

Mississippi, 1 in 87